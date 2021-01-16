Ryan Coogler: Chadwick Boseman Gave Us "An Infinite Amount of Gifts"

2020 is the year that took and took far, far too many people from us and not just because a deadly pandemic has killed over two million people worldwide. We also lost a bunch of really fantastic people in the entertainment industry, but the one that really took all of us by surprise was Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. He passed away from cancer this summer, and no one seemed to even know he was sick. Not only was he sick, but he'd also been sick for years and just privately fought that battle, which just shows how incredibly strong he was. Many of his costars from movies, including the Marvel movies, came out to say what an amazing person he was. The Hollywood Reporter recently did a roundtable like a zoom Q&A with director Spike Lee and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler made an appearance and spoke about Boseman again publicly for the first time since his passing aside from the initial letter he wrote when it first happened.

"You know, I haven't spoken about Chad publicly beyond writing some words," Coogler said. "I loved him. I miss him. His talent was so potent that even though he was with us for a limited amount of time, he gave us so, so much. He gave us an infinite amount of gifts."

Boseman gave us one more absolutely fantastic performance before we lost him, and that is in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is getting some Oscar buzz. That being said, literally, any movie that Boseman was in is fantastic, and he really did always put forth such wonderful performances. I think I speak for everyone when I say fuck cancer.

Summary: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe, stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts. It's currently on Netflix.