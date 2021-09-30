Salem's Lot: John Benjamin Hickey Joins The Cast As Father Callahan

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen, and the cast is rounding out. John Benjamin Hickey has signed on to play Father Callahan, joining Lewis Pullman (Ben Mears), Alfre Woodard (Dr. Cody), Makenzie Leigh (Susan Norton), Bill Camp (Matthew Burke), Spencer Treat Clark (Mike Ryerson), and Pilou Asbæk (Straker). Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Deadline had the news of the casting.

Salem's Lot Is One Of Many King Adaptations In Production Right Now

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again.

Salem's Lot is now in production, and hopefully, we can see something from it soon.