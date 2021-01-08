Stallone Stars In Overlord Directors New Film Samaritan, First Look

Samaritan is a new thriller from Julius Avery, director of the criminally underrated Overlord. It stars Sylvester Stallone, and the film "centers on a young boy who is out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, is still alive." Sold. Like, way sold. As part of their big 2021 preview issue, Total Film has a first look image of Sly from the film. You can see that below. Spoiler: it is not a very exciting first look.

Well Samaritan Just Became One Of My Most Anticipated Films

"We didn't really have superheroes," Samaritan director Julius Avery (Overlord, Son Of A Gun) tells Total Film of growing up in the 1980s. "We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of. This is a big event movie – we see our heroes kicking ass. We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

This is giving me Unbreakable vibes, only probably way better than that film. Above all the other aged action stars, Stallone seems tailor-made for a role like this. Hopefully, he brings the heart and emotion he brought to Creed to this project, and we can ride a real emotional roller coaster with this one. Avery is so talented; there is no way this film is going to be bad. Hopefully, we get to see Samaritan soon.