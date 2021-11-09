There's a Strong Pitch For A San Andreas Sequel Says Dwayne Johnson

The 2015 disaster film San Andreas starring Dwayne Johnson, expanded on moviegoers' fascination with the genre, earning nearly $500 million after it wrapped its theatrical release. In 2016, conversations surrounding a proposed sequel began, with an initial draft and occasional discussions up until June of this year. One of the stars of the film (Alexandra Daddario) cast doubt on its prospect after a lengthy period of silence and a shift in management via the film's production companies.

More recently, the film's leading man Johnson gave an official update about a San Andreas sequel and even expressed its potential to sideline other projects in favor of its concept. Johnson shared the news when featured as a guest over at the Sirius XM and admitted to the host, "There's a great idea for San Andreas that we had – I think it's great. The challenge that we're having honestly is what you guys said, is scheduling." Johnson explained before also elaborating, "A project that comes my way must have what we call the 'Moses effect.' And the 'Moses effect' meaning it must have the ability to push all the other projects to the side, and it has to be like, 'that's how good it is.'"

It isn't every day that an actor says they have found a concept worth shelving other ideas for – and considering how financially successful San Andreas was, it doesn't seem too impossible to imagine this would get things back on track. The first San Andreas starred Johnson and Daddario, along with Carla Gugino, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, and Paul Giamatti. The first film was also a co-production between New Line, Village Roadshow Pictures, RatPac Dune Entertainment, and Flynn Picture Company, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Would you be on board with a possible sequel to San Andreas starring Johnson and other returning cast members? Sound off below.