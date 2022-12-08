SAW: Three More Have Joined The Cast, Will Shawnee Smith Return?

SAW is gearing up for its newest installment, and three more joined the cast today. Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman), and Michael Beach (Dahmer) join the previously announced Tobin bell, who will return to the franchise as Jigsaw. Also circling the project is Shanee Smith, who played Amanda in the first three SAW films, first as a victim and then as an apprentice. She died in part 3. This is horror, though; nobody is ever really truly dead. The film is slated for release on October 27th, 2023. Saw franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said about Bell returning, "What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon, and his character is an active part of this film." No word on plot details or what kind of traps fans can expect yet.

No Tobin Bell, No SAW

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will helm the film. Commenting on the franchise return, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said, "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

The SAW franchise is one of the most successful in the history of horror, having nine films under its belt that have combined to gross over $1 billion at the box office and with retail sales. Let that sink in for a minute. Even after the lukewarm reception of Spiral, the return of the franchise proper to theaters was inevitable. They cost next to nothing to make and make big money, even if you are talking about the later sequels. Really the franchise has never gone away if you count Jigsaw and Spiral. But if you had told me that all these years later, after the first one, we would be getting a tenth entry in the franchise, I would have laughed at you.

SAW 10 will release on October 27th, 2023.