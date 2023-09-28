Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, jigsaw, lionsgate, saw, saw x

Saw X Will Include an Important Post-Credits Scene

A producer of Saw X recently confirmed that there's an important post-credit scene that has the potential to ignite additional Saw films.

Saw X is literally just days away from its theatrical release, marking the 10th entry of a gruesome horror franchise about several twisted games of life and death. Thankfully, the film will direct all attention to its iconic killer, John Kramer (Jigsaw), with plenty of other exciting twists along the way.

But just before the film hits theaters, we're now learning that there's quite a significant post-credit inclusion in the highly-anticipated horror flick.

What Do We Know About the Post-Credit Scene in Saw X?

During an interview promoting the release of Saw X, producer Mark Burg hints that there's an exciting addition before the film wraps, telling Cinepop, "At the end of the film, stay until the end of the credits. Because there is a scene where we bring back [characters] from previous films that will make you very, very happy." He teases, "If this movie works, you'll definitely see more of Amanda."

While recently speaking about the Saw franchise, Saw X director Kevin Greutert addressed the return of John Kramer, admitting, "John is absolutely… the protagonist in this movie. He is a man who's ill. He's a guy who was looking to extend his life. And in this process of him thinking, he's getting his life extended, shit goes down. There it is, but he's absolutely the hero of this movie. He's in this movie… [I haven't] done the math, but probably [more than] the last six or seven movies combined. This is his movie… This is John Kramer's story as a human, not as Jigsaw–we'll get there, trust me, but as a human, and like, you know, his fears and what's going on in his life at the time."

With Amanda's return confirmed, maybe we'll be getting an unexpected present-day plot twist. Or maybe there's a chance that she's also getting a prequel story? Time will tell!

Saw X arrives in theaters on November 17, 2023.

