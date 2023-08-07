Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, lionsgate, saw, saw x, tobin bell

Saw X Director Says That the Film is John Kramer's Story

The director of Saw X revealed that the tenth installment is primarily a John Kramer story instead of being another 'Jigsaw' film.

Saw X is coming very soon, and with it, we're receiving the return of the fan-favorite villain John Kramer. No, he's not back from the dead, but we are getting a prequel story that's designed to reintegrate a few characters from the past into a new, side-quel chapter of the franchise. And according to the director of the film, this is very much designed to be a John story through and through.

Saw X Director Teases John Kramer's New Story

While speaking about the Saw franchise at the 2023's Midsummer Scream Convention (first reported by The Direct), Saw X director Kevin Greutert discussed the return of John Kramer, divulging, "John is absolutely… the protagonist in this movie. He is a man who's ill. He's a guy who was looking to extend his life. And in this process of him thinking, he's getting his life extended; shit goes down. There it is, but he's absolutely the hero of this movie. He's in this movie… [I haven't] done the math, but probably [more than] the last six or seven movies combined. This is his movie… This is John Kramer's story as a human, not as Jigsaw–we'll get there, trust me, but as a human, and like, you know, his fears and what's going on in his life at the time."

The site reports that during a pre-recorded segment (made prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Tobin Bell himself shared his excitement by explaining, "I'm back. For almost 20 years, I have had the privilege of being part of the groundbreaking Saw legacy. And I'm moved by how dedicated the fans, fans like you, have been through every Saw chapter, and I'm thrilled for you all to experience the 10th installment." The actor then teases, "It's John Kramer's most personal game yet."

What are your thoughts on the return of John Kramer in Saw? Saw X is scheduled to hit theaters on September 29, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!