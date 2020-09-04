Scarlett Johansson Says Black Widow Reflects #MeToo and #TimesUp

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed a lot of the biggest blockbusters of 2020 back months or to 2021. One of the movies that is hoping things will be more under control come the end of the year is Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010 and she finally gets her own movie only for it to get delayed from May to November. Disappointing. Anyway, that means we had a small marketing lead up to the movie in the spring, and now that we are starting round two of the marketing as we head into the fall season. Empire got the chance to sit down and talk to stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh about the movie and Johansson talked about the feminist themes of the movie and how it relates to the real-life movements of #MeToo and #TimesUp

"I think this film, in particular, is very much reflective of what's going on in regards to the Time's Up movement and the #MeToo movement," she says. "It would be such a miss if we didn't address that stuff if this film didn't take that head-on. I think, particularly for Cate, it was so important for her to make a movie about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficult situation. Someone asked me if Natasha was a feminist. Of course, she is, it's obvious. It's kinda an asinine question."

Movie theaters have started to open but there is still a chance that outbreaks could happen again. So, if we want to see any of the fall movies including but not limited to Black Widow, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time To Die, and others people need to make sure that if you are venturing outside to make sure that you wear a mask and social distance. We've already lost the summer movie season and we could very easily lose the fall and winter season as well so wear a damn mask.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on November 6, 2020.