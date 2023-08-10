Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, Paramount Pictures, scary stories to tell in the dark, scary stories to tell in the dark 2

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director Offers Sequel Update

The director of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is offering fans hope that a sequel film is still in development for the horror property.

The youth-friendly horror genre book Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is often viewed as being one best way to introduce children to horror (if remotely interested), which has spawned more than three books and a movie so far.

But soon enough, the film (which managed to garner over $100 million during its 2019 release) will receive the sequel treatment with even more genre fun for viewers of all ages. So bring on more Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark!

A Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Sequel Already Has a Script in Place

While discussing the prospect of a sequel to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark to IGN, the first film's director André Øvredal offered hope that there's still something in development… Just not in the immediate future. Øvredal confirmed the news by telling the publication, "We have a story. We have a script. We've been working on the script as late as last year and even slightly into this year. The process obviously stopped with the strike – but it's alive, for sure. COVID and then [The Last Voyage of the Demeter] eating up two years of my life certainly put a dent in the progress." There you have it; more Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark are still coming!

The last update on the film's sequel status came in early 2022 via Collider when producer Kevin Hageman told the site, "Well, we're sitting down and having dinner with the director, André [Øvredal], tomorrow and discussing it. He's been off-shooting a movie in Malta or some crazy island off in the ocean doing some ocean film. A Dracula picture. Right, Dan? But we're all sitting down together tomorrow night. And so we've been actively working on a script with them and with Paramount now. The movie is now switched over to Paramount, and it's been super fun. Super exciting."

Are you excited about the prospect of more Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark from the horror director? Let us know your thoughts on the news in the comment section below!

