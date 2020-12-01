Scream Producer Explains How They Kept Things Secretive On-Set

Now that the highly anticipated film Scream has officially wrapped filming (originally referred to by fans as Scream 5), the suspense has only intensified!



We know that this is a sequel, not a reboot, that the film has a lot of heavy throwbacks to embrace the nostalgia of the almost 25-year-old slasher franchise. One of the most important qualities from the re-entry to the film series comes from the whodunnit element of the script, leaving everyone a suspect for most of the film's runtime.



In a recent interview with the film's directors Radio Silence and producer William Sherak, Sherak opened up about how they managed to keep things under wraps on-set, explaining, "I think the two things to remember for us. One is there are multiple versions of the draft out there, and most of the cast don't know if they have the right version or not. So we've been playing that game with them as well. And the fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent, not the other way around. So the goal is to keep that going for as long as possible and have fun with it."

When the studio and team behind Scream were filming the original sequel Scream 2, the concept of different scripts floating around was utilized to keep the ending from getting revealed; however, obviously, with social media, Scream faces obstacles that essentially revealed the ending of Scream 4 prior to being released. After on-set photos began to leak when filming the new Scream began, the production moved to studios for filming and has since avoided leaking any major spoilers. The cast has had to change up their posting techniques (as much as we love behind the scenes info — those minuscule spoilers are a slippery slope!)

The idea of having a variety of scripts to keep both the actors and fans on their toes is a great way to keep the mystery of the franchise alive, pay respect to director Wes Craven, and an even better way to hype up Scream fans while we wait for the film in 2022.