Scream 5 Casts David Arquette As Sheriff Dewey Riley

Scream 5 is making headlines today after announcing the casting of David Arquette. He will reprise his role as Dewey Riley, who appeared in the first four films in the series. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, responsible for last year's hit Ready or Not, are set to direct Scream 5, the next installment of the iconic 90's horror series. Neve Campbell has also had talks about returning and said in an interview with Jake Hamilton that while they have had talks, she was hesitant to even think about coming back without franchise creator Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Craven directed all four previous films, and Campbell also starred in all of them. Variety reported the news.

Which Other Scream Characters Could Return?

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my 'Scream' family, old and new," Arquette said. "'Scream' has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy." Returning producer Kevin Williamson had this to say about the franchise returning: "I'm excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next 'Scream,'" Williamson said. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive, and honors Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. 'Ready or Not' was my favorite horror film of last year, and I can't wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the 'Scream' universe. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The film is expected to begin filming later this year. It remains to be seen how many of the cast from the previous four films will return, but you can bet they will be aiming for as many as they can get. For a series like Scream that is all about clowning around the genre, it only seems fitting.