Scream 5: No Samara Weaving, Though The Interest Was There

Scream 5 is all the talk of the horror world right now. What's it going to be about, who is going to be in it, who will return. It is fun to speculate right now. So far, Jenna Ortega (You, Jane The Virgin) has hopped on to play a role in the film. She joins newcomer Melissa Barrera and the returning David Arquette and Courtney Cox as Dewy and Gail Weathers, respectfully. Spyglass Media Group will team with Paramount Pictures to release the fifth installment in the horror franchise. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will make the film, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the script. Series creator Kevin Williamson will also be executive producing. One person who won't be joining them, unfortunately, is Samara Weaving, who worked with Radio Silence for Ready or Not. She spoke to Collider recently and talked about how the timing just won't work out.

Scream 5 Would Have Benefitted From Her

"We were talking about it, but our schedules aren't gonna work, which is a bummer. We talked about it a lot, but unfortunately, because of scheduling, I couldn't do it. I" ll still be [in Australia], working on Nine Perfect Strangers, so we couldn't make it work. Traveling is very difficult these days."

That really sucks, she could have really killed it. Although, I could totally see her playing Sydney's friend who turns on her and is the killer. That could have been awesome. Man, maybe they can work it out, and she can at least cameo. It remains to be seen how many of the cast from the previous four films will return, but you can bet they will be aiming for as many as they can get. They have already had discussions at least with series star Neve Campbell. For a series like Scream that is all about clowning around the genre, it only seems fitting to get as many as they can.