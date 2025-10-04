Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: paramount, scream 7

Scream 7 Has An Official Logo Now, Happy October Everyone!

The official logo for Scream 7 was revealed the other day, and while it doesn't reveal anything, it's still exciting.

Franchise creator Kevin Williamson returns as director, with Gary Busick handling script duties.

Scream 7 promises a big focus on Sidney, with a new location and timeline after Scream VI.

Writer Gary Busick teases the film will tackle fresh horror themes and why Sidney returns now.

Scream 7 has a new logo, as Paramount decided to celebrate the beginning of October by revealing the first official look at the slasher franchise's latest key art. Set to release in theaters on February 27, the film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Kevin Williamson is back with the franchise, having written the script for the original film- this time, he is directing. Gary Busick wrote the script, and he teased a bit of what to expect from the new installment a couple of months ago.

Scream 7 Logo Looks Cool, But Basic

"I don't want to give anything away about the reason [Scream 7] had to be a Sidney movie because there's a really cool reason," Busick said. "In all these movies, you have to ask, 'Why now? What is the thing Scream is commenting on now?' Scream is always in a conversation with the audience about the state of movies, the state of horror movies, and, in particular, franchises. There is a really specific reason why Sidney is in this movie. I will say there is a reason, and we were happy with it when we cracked it. We went to Neve Campbell and said, 'This is why. This is why Sidney now.' Neve was like, 'Oh, I get that.' I pitched Kevin [Williamson] this first, too. He got it, and then I pitched the studio. It's not New York," he says, where the last Scream took place, "I don't want to be the one to spoil where it is. It's an unspecified amount of time [after VI]. I might get contradicted by other people, but in my mind, more than two years. I would say at least two years. It could be two years, but I would say two years plus."

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27.

