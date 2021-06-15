Scream Director Tyler Gillett Confirms Film is Now Complete

We're still months away from the fifth installment of the Scream franchise, but one of the film's directors has confirmed that it's ready to go!

When it was confirmed that we'd be getting to return to Woodsboro for Scream (still referred to by fans as Scream 5 for maintaining continuity), there was a lot of pressure to maintain and respect the legacy created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. The directorial collective known as Radio Silence (Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin) was confirmed shortly thereafter, and due to the massive support from critics and moviegoers for their work on Ready or Not, there was confidence from fans regarding the future of the quintessential slasher films.

After getting the original trio on board to return, Williamson as an Executive Producer, and a new cast of fresh blood, the film was able to come together and film through a pandemic – even succeeding in avoiding massive spoiler leaks. Now, months after the film wrapped, Gillett took to Instagram and shared a photo confirming the film is now wrapped, writing, "Picture locked. I promise it'll be worth the wait 👻🔪 #SCREAM."

Scream currently has a release date confirmed for January 14, 2022, so that gives us a six-month buffer of wait-time, and that wait seems pretty minuscule considering it's been over 10 years since we've seen Scream in its original cinematic form.

Courtney Cox, who recently appeared in the HBO Max Friends reunion, also added to the overall confidence for an epic return to the world of Scream, stating, "This is the fifth one… it's not Scream 5, though; this is Scream. The directors are incredible; they're making it absolutely… it's a new franchise. It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot; it's not a remake; it's just a brand new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

When it comes to the potential for slasher movie perfection, Scream is among the horror greats, and that means we're likely in for something spectacular.