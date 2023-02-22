Scream VI Directors on the Shotgun-Wielding Ghostface Reveal The directors of the upcoming film Scream VI recently discussed the Shotgun-toting Ghostface and what makes this version feel "different."

Scream VI is one of the only franchises in horror to maintain its continuity without any deviations (unlike Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, etc.) though naturally, the franchise has obviously undergone a few modern changes to keep its meta-level aspect alive.

For example, in the history of the franchise up to this point, Ghostface has primarily used a massive hunting knife for each installment; however, the masked villain hasn't always been afraid to change things up in order to remain an innovative slasher icon. In fact, as revealed in the first full trailer for Scream VI, it becomes evident that a shotgun-toting Ghostface is coming very soon, appearing to be meaner and much more vicious than other Ghostfaces we've witnessed in the past.

When discussing any stylistic changes and tweaks to Scream's long-term blueprint, Radio Silence mastermind and director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin tells SFX Magazine, "We don't want it to be safe. We don't want it to be boring. We want it to be fun and to raise eyebrows. When we heard 'Ghostface in New York, and he has a shotgun,' it was like: 'What?!' The two feelings of 'What are we doing?' and 'We have to do it!' are often intrinsically tied, and that was a perfect example of that."

Scream VI's Ghostface is Brutal, Motivated, and Completely Menacing

By then leaning into the idea that Ghostface isn't going to be perceived as a pushover in the next movie, Radio Silence's Tyler Gillett additionally contributes to the discussion by adding, "There are a ton of fun, wonderful, classic Ghostface moments, but it's not the pratfalling Ghostface. We love that, but for this to be scary and to achieve a level of visceral tension, we wanted to put the character more in the real world. If Ghostface is trying to get through a door, it's going to happen! There's no giving up. When he's in pursuit, the pursuit doesn't end until he's achieved his goal."

Scream VI arrives in theaters on March 10, 2023.