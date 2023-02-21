Scream VI Receives an Immersive Fan Experience in Los Angeles Scream VI is planning to take over the box office, New York City, and now, Los Angeles with an immersive fan experience on the way.

Scream VI is just a few weeks away from its release, and the newest incarnation of Ghostface is already promising to be "something different" this time around.

To push that idea even further, the 3D/4DX compatible film is already looking at attaining the franchise's biggest opening weekend box office turnout to date due to predictions via Deadline stating $37 million is within reach — but if that's not enough to excite genre fans… the official Scream team is now offering fans a rare opportunity to enjoy a fully immersive fan experience set in Los Angeles.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the Scream VI showcase teases west coast tie-in material and rare genre festivities to celebrate the sixth installment, noting that "The Scream VI Experience is a free 15-minute immersive walk through the city that never sleeps where you can get up close and personal with the new and legendary props from the iconic horror franchise. Maybe you'll even get a call from Ghostface. New York, New Rules." The official dates and location for the upcoming two-weekend horror event can be found here, which currently accommodates reservations as well as an option for a standby walk-up line.

Scream VI Cast, Release Date, and Ticket Info

The official synopsis for Scream VI states: "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream VI tickets are available now (and with plenty of format options depending on your cinematic needs), with its bloody reveal slated for March 10, 2023.