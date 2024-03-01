Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: horror, scream, scream 7, scream vi

Scream Fan Favorite on Original Plans for Sam's Character Arc

Scream star says the new films were pitched as a trilogy that would have focused on Sam's connection to Billy Loomis.

Article Summary Scream VI's success hinted at a trilogy focusing on Sam's ties to Billy Loomis.

Recent cast and director changes alter Scream 7's plot trajectory.

Skeet Ulrich shares the original vision for Sam's character in Scream 7.

Speculations on Sam's future and her potential return as Ghostface remain.

Just last year, the Scream franchise was in a spectacular place with the release of Scream VI. The film brought its stellar new cast to a New York backdrop, longtime fans received the highly-anticipated return of Kirby, and Gale earned a top-tier chase sequence decades after her iconic Scream 2 scene. All of which contributed to the film's positive reception, a massive box office turnout, and confirmation that Scream 7 was coming.

Since then, there have been a lot of unexpected changes regarding the franchise's future, with the firing of Melissa Barerra, followed by the departure of Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon. So, regardless of the likely development pivot, Scream VI will now act as the final chapter of the Carpenter sisters' story despite the initial intention to keep this story coming with at least one more movie.

Sam Could Have Further Explored Her Billy Loomis Connection in Scream 7

While discussing the potential for Sam Carpenter to explore her connection to the Loomis bloodline, Scream star Skeet Ulrich tells Screen Rant, "I was hoping for exactly that, and that's sort of the idea that was pitched to me a couple years ago. That it was a three-movie arc, with that in mind, now, I never saw any of the drafts of [Scream 7] or anything that… And I don't know; I mean, it's possible that it didn't include any of that as well. But yeah, that was my hope is that if it was going to mean anything, that it directly impacted the plot."

At the end of Scream VI, Sam seemingly develops the ability to separate herself from her father's actions (except when she needs to tap into his carnal qualities), leaving the Ghostface mask behind while effectively choosing her current family. That being said, there are still so many possibilities that could have reintroduced Sam to those darker traits – however, given its current status and behind-the-scenes shake-ups, we'll likely never know.

In a world where Scream 7 was moving forward with everything perfectly intact, do you think Sam would have ended up donning the Ghostface mask again?

