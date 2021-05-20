Everything Coming To Disney+ In June: Loki, Luca, And More

Disney+ adds in June will include some great continuations of current running series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Big Shot, but all of the excitement will center around two new offerings. The latest Pixar film, Luca, will debut to watch on June 18th, and of course, Loki debuts on Wednesday, June 9th, and will run weekly through the end of the month. There are some other great adds coming next month as well, which you can find all of down below.

Disney+ Adds For June 2021

June 4 Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204 "The Storm"

Big Shot – Episode 108 "Everything to Me"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends: Loki and The Tesseract

June 9 Loki – Series Premiere

Marvel Studios' Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

June 11 Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Portugal's Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation – Season Two Premiere

Big Shot – Episode 109 "Beth MacBeth"

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 "The Quinceañero"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107

June 16 Loki – New Episode

June 18 Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3) Luca – Film Premiere

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. Big Shot – Finale Episode 110 "Marvyn's Playbook"

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 "Yes, And…"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108

June 23 Loki – New Episode

June 25 Disney's Bunk'd (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Croatia's Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6) The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart, which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors. Wolfgang – Premiere

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgment from Ma Maison's owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck's new American cuisine and personality. Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a "celebrity chef" with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes, and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 "The Field Trip"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109