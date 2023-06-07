Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: horror, Melissa Barrera, Paramount Pictures, scream, scream vi

Scream Star on Exploring Her Character's Depth in Future Installments

Scream's new final girl Sam Carpenter is the hero (for now) but there's still plenty of room to explore according to star Melissa Barrera.

Scream VI nearly became the biggest box-office hit of the entire film series while still managing to break franchise records during its opening weekend. So after accumulating more than $160 million worldwide, it's very plausible that the Scream franchise will earn itself a seventh entry at some point in the future.

But what does that mean for our totally badass (and occasionally intimidating) scream queen Samantha Carpenter?

Melissa Barrera Discusses Her Hopes for Sam Carpenter in Scream 7

In conversation with Digital Spy, Scream's next-gen lead Melissa Barrera discussed the possible future for her character Sam Carpenter and the duality she's known for. Barrera explains, "There are so many places that [Sam] could go. That's one of the reasons that, when I read the script for Scream 5, I was so interested in the character. There's so much potential here of where she could go with her mental health – she's just unpredictable. I find that that darkness in her makes her that much more interesting to play and to watch… She's the hero, but she's also kind of the villain. It's this contradiction in her that I find fascinating, and if we get to do another one, I would love to see. The writers have done a really good job with her up until this point, so I trust them just to know where to take her [in a way] that will be unexpected and cool for the fans."

When we discussed the return of Scream 4 fan-favorite Kirby Reed with Hayden Panettiere, the actor similarly expressed both interest and uncertainty about the next chapter of the long-running franchise." Who knows what the future will bring?!" She tells us in regards to a possible Scream 7 return. "I'm just excited that I got to play her again. This franchise likes to keep the fans guessing, so I suppose we'll have to see…"

Scream VI is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and can be purchased across VOD platforms now.

