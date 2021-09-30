Scream and Airbnb Host a One of A Kind Event at Stu Macher's Home

Countless Scream aficionados have been anticipating the beginning of the marketing campaign for the upcoming film, and now a few lucky horror fans have an exclusive opportunity like no other.

After launching the recent in-universe Facebook page titled Woodsboro Horror Film Club, the next phase of promotional content has begun with a once-in-a-lifetime Airbnb experience (no, seriously, this is next-level horror perfection). Put together by Airbnb, Paramount, and Spyglass Media, the home from the original film's climax will be available to rent for three different nights at the end of October.

The exclusive Scream event will be hosted by the man we once knew as Deputy Dewey, Woodsboro's finest, recreated to feel as screen-accurate and authentically '90s as possible. With the mention of Jiffy Pop, ice cream, phone calls from Ghostface, and a virtual greeting from David Arquette, this unique horror occasion will provide the necessities for a Scream 1-4 marathon to enhance the hype for its January 14, 2022 release – and to celebrate the anniversary.

The Airbnb page for the upcoming Scream-stay includes an excerpt from the gracious survivor and host, writing, "As the local sheriff, it's my duty to be your host to keep everything under control for your stay at the Scream house. What could possibly go wrong? In honor of Scream's 25th anniversary and the upcoming 2022 film, face your fears and stay the night where Ghostface's terrors began."

For those who aren't able to attend – the original Scream scribe and creator Kevin Williamson will host an online event, "Secrets of Scream," where he'll break down unknown details about the film's conception and more with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project. On the official page, Williamson explains, "This experience is in support of The Trevor Project, an organization near to my heart and one I've supported for many years. The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people."

Now that we have a group to keep an eye on, a possible Scream vacation, and the upcoming re-release of the first Scream on October 10 and 11, we'll take every piece of exciting Scream content available.