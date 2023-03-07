Scream VI Drops a Tense Final Trailer Ahead of its Theatrical Release Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group just dropped the epic final trailer for Scream VI and it promises to be a bloody good time.

Scream VI is finally coming to theaters near you in just a few days, officially marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

After being toted as a "different" and teasing an increasingly savage Ghostface, the sixth film now takes the surviving Scream team to New York City, where the rules have been revamped in order to stay true to its sometimes claustrophobic nature. Strictly based on early critics' responses so far, early reactions from the film have reaffirmed the change of pace with overwhelmingly positive feedback (can also confirm with a glowing review coming soon), promising daring new sequences, character-driven solid stories, and enough carnage to inevitably keep audiences coming back for more.

Scream VI Synopsis, Cast, and Release Date

The official synopsis for the sixth entry reads: "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream VI is also directed by Scream 5's Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, along with the return of executive producer and Scream creator Kevin Williamson (who's also known as the iconic Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4 scribe). The film is a joint production between Paramount Pictures, Spyglass Media Group, and Project X Entertainment, who are now officially two films into their high-stakes slasher resurgence.

The newest installment of the slasher franchise known as Scream VI hits theaters starting March 10 – and if you look close enough at the final trailer, you might even catch a nice little Bleeding Cool cameo from yours truly. All things considered, are you sure you're prepared for more Ghostface attacks?