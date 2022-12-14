Scream 6 Teaser Reveals New Setting and an Altered Mask

Ghostface is officially back, and this time he's bringing the carnage to New York City! After the immensely solid return to the slasher franchise with Scream (2022), the sixth installment of the horror staple is gearing up for a new location stacked with survivors of various Ghostface's pasts. But more importantly, the first teaser trailer has been unveiled, revealing a proper fresh revamp for the quiet town of Woodsboro with the magnetic familiarity of our newest selection of final girls (and boy).

What Do We Learn From the Scream VI Teaser?

What does the brief but impressively crafted teaser trailer really tell us? Well, based on the costumed NYC subway setting, we can assume there's a fall-themed Scream component, presumably set on Halloween for at least a portion of the movie (did anyone else notice the fun Jason Voorhees shout-out?). There's also the confirmation that Sam, Tara, Chad, and Mindy are all still tethered to each other post-murder spree, with the assortment of Ghostfaces making everyone uncomfortable.

After a nice little jump scare moment that leaves Mindy's fate in limbo, the teaser cuts to the all-important title card reveal of Scream VI (or Scream 6, a return to numbering for those who missed it) and a clear shot of a decayed Ghostface mask at the forefront. Due to the return of fan-favorite Kirby Reed, Gale Weathers, and four previous survivors of the fifth entry, the weathered Ghostface additionally mask implies there are going to be some extremely fascinating Scream killer throwbacks when the film unfolds in 2023.

This particular chapter of the long-running film series also stars several newcomers, including Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, and Josh Segarra — who will be joining the franchise's returning players Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and Jenna Ortega.

Scream VI arrives in theaters on March 10, 2023.