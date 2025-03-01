Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, apple tv, film, miles teller, The Gorge

The Gorge Star Miles Teller on Utilizing Practical Stunt Work

The stars of The Gorge reveal which action sequence was probably the most difficult to tackle in their new genre crossover film.

Article Summary The Gorge blends romance, sci-fi, action, and horror for a unique cinematic experience on Apple TV+.

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy faced practical stunt challenges, especially in the Jeep action sequence.

The stars of The Gorge emphasize the film's strength lies in the chemistry between its dynamic duo.

Director Scott Derrickson and writer Zach Dean craft a thrilling story set in a perilous gorge.

The latest Apple TV+ film, The Gorge, combined romance, sci-fi, action, and even a bit of horror to create a unique movie experience. This experience included some very realistic action sequences in which its powerhouse duo engaged in some hands-on stunt work.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film's star Miles Teller reveals, "[Anya Taylor-Joy] and I, when we first started doing the stunt training, I think we started on the ground getting the movements, and then they put us on harnesses, and we were working on some different platforms. Then they actually made a model of the Jeep that we were going to be using, and we were like, 'Oh man, this is actually way tighter than what we thought it was going to be.' So, just the practicality of it presented some unique challenges for us. I definitely got a little banged up filming that. We were very happy when that was done."

While this detail adds an extra layer to the production's ambitions, the film's biggest strength is definitely the chemistry between its two leads. But action is always nice, too!

The Gorge Plot Details, Cast, and Where to Watch

Set in a remote, perilous gorge, the film follows two skilled operatives, Levi and Drasa, who must protect humanity from an unknown evil lurking within the depths of the gorge. Despite being stationed on opposite sides and initially forbidden from interacting, they develop a connection through inventive means (starting out simplistic before taking a very risky turn). As the plot unfolds, a cataclysmic threat pushes them to unite and face unimaginable challenges together.

The Gorge is directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean, starring Anya Taylor-Joy (who plays Drasa) and Miles Teller (who plays Levi). The film is currently available to stream via Apple TV+.

For those of you who've seen the film, what were your thoughts on The Gorge?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!