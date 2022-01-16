Scream Topples Spidey At The Weekend Box Office

Scream has taken down Marvel. The return of the horror franchise finally took down Spider-Man, after a month of the web-slinger dominating the box office. The new installment of the slasher fav made $36 million over the weekend, the biggest horror opening in a few months after Halloween Kills. That is also right in line with Scream 2 and 3, and more than Scream 4 made in its entire run in theaters. Now we shall see how much staying power it has since horror is notoriously front-loaded. Make no mistake, though; Scream is a success. Do we think this means we get another one? The fictional Stab franchise in the series got to part 8…

Most Thought Scream Would Take Down Spidey

Scream may have won the battle here, but No Way Home continues its impressive run. $26 million more for the superhero epic, and it is now the fourth highest-grossing film ever, passing Black Panther's $700 million from a couple of years ago. Sing 2 came in third, still holding strong and bringing its gross to $122 million. Impressive for two reasons: it is now on premium digital services at home, and it was the only film to really do anything up against the strength of Spidey. Fourth goes to The King's Man with $2.9 million, and fifth goes to The 355, with is bombing hard, adding $2.8 million to bring its two-week gross to an anemic $8.9 million.

The top five at the Weekend Box Office For January 14th:

Scream- $36 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $26 million Sing 2- $11 million The King's Man- $2.9 million The 355- $2.8 million

Next week, nothing of note really opens, so Scream and Spider-Man will battle it out. Don't be surprised if Spidey takes back the crown for the next two weeks. It will be interesting to see how Scream holds up in week two before Jackass and Moonfall opens on February 4th.