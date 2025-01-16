Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: Screambox, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 To Begin Streaming On Screambox On Valentine's Day

Fans of Terrifier 3 have a new place to watch the film starting on Valentine's Day, as the horror starts streaming on Screambox that day.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 begins streaming on Screambox starting Valentine's Day.

Damien Leone returns as writer-director for the horror sequel.

Film stars David Howard Thornton as the terrifying Art the Clown.

Amazon-exclusive box set with collectibles available for $150.

Terrifier 3 was a massive success for all involved, and on Valentine's Day, you can stream it on Screambox. It is written and directed again by Damien Leone. The film stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair Robertson, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric. The film has been available to buy or rent on VOD services since November and on disc since December 17th, so plenty of people could enjoy it over the holidays.

Terrifier 3 Is Not Romantic At All…Or Is It?

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe. Produced by Phil Falcone and written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Here is a poster they created for the Valentine's Release.

There is also an Amazon-exclusive box set for Terrifier 3, which costs $150 and includes a barf bag, pin, Art the Clown mini mask, an ornament, and the film. It is one of the best Terrifier collectibles on the market. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this franchise could reach these heights, but I am so happy for the entire Terrifier team and their success.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!