Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: sam raimi, Send Help

Send Help: Who's The Boss Now In The First Trailer, Poster, And Images

Who's the boss on a deserted island? 20th Century released the first trailer, poster, and images for Send Help, which will be released on January 30, 2026.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios released the first trailer, poster, and images for Send Help, hitting theaters January 2026.

Send Help marks Sam Raimi's return to directing, his first film since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The trailer teases a wild power struggle between Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien on a deserted island.

Raimi describes the film as a suspenseful, darkly comedic thriller about shifting dynamics in extreme situations.

Talk about a change in power dynamics. While Sam Raimi never stopped producing, he hasn't made a movie since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back in 2022. The last time Raimi came out of nowhere with an original film, we got Drag Me To Hell, and even as someone with limited knowledge about horror, I know that movie rules, and the ending is even better. The trailer for Send Help dropped today, and while that title is misleading, the concept looks like it's going to be buckwild. The shift in power dynamics that occurs when the asshole boss (Dylan O'Brien, having a kick ass year) and a worker he regularly demeans (Rachel McAdams) are thrown into a life-or-death situation.

"I've always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes," said Raimi in the press release accompanying the trailer release. "In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that's brimming with unexpected turns and suspense."

Are we getting an absolutely buckwild, scenery-chewing, over-the-top performance from McAdams? Don't threaten me with a good time. The poster for Send Help is cute, and we got five images as well. Between this and Psycho Killer in February, 20th Century is already establishing itself as the studio to contend with early in 2026 in terms of original movies.

Send Help: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rachel McAdams. Dylan O'Brien. Send Help.

Directed by Sam Raimi, only in theaters January 30, 2026.

20th Century Studios' Send Help, the upcoming darkly comedic psychological thriller from genre-bending visionary director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead).

The all-original film stars Oscar® and Tony Award® nominated actress Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., Mean Girls), Dylan O'Brien (Twinless, Saturday Night), Edyll Ismail (La Brea), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (Thai Cave Rescue), and Emma Raimi (Happy Pills), and releases in theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.

Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.

Send Help is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi (65), executive produced by JJ Hook (The Amateur), and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (Friday the 13th, Baywatch), with original music by Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!