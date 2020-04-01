"Shazam 2" Update: Sandberg Working on Script, Hoping to Film Still

Shazam 2 was planning on starting to shoot this year, but with the ongoing Hollywood shutdown, everything is kind of up in the air currently. Even worse, the film's sister production, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson was set to film this summer, and now that looks less certain as the days tick by. Neither film was set to release before late in 2021, so they still have plenty of time before worry should set in, but Shazam director David F. Sandberg says he is using the downtime to work on the script in a new chat with ComicBook.com:

We'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year. But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!. But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?

Should Shazam 2 Come Out First?

As it stands, without any delays, Black Adam is slated to release Christmas 2021, with Shazam 2 following in April of 2022. My question is this: if Black Adam cannot start shooting this summer as planned, should they hold off and get Shazam spun up first instead? It almost feels right to introduce Black Adam in a Shazam sequel first before we get his story told. Maybe shift things around a tad so that Dwayne Johnson can cameo or something in Shazam first. With no end in sight to the shutdown, you are going to have to get creative pretty fast here, or else you risk having to slide release dates even more than studios already are.

What do you think? Should they flip the releases around and have Black Adam appear in Shazam 2 first?