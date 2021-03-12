Shrek Celebrates 20 Years With New 4K Release On May 11th

Shrek may be more famous now as a meme, but he was the most reliable star the box office had for a while. Let that sink in for a second. To celebrate the first film's 20th anniversary, a new 4K Blu-ray is being released on May 11th. The disc will feature four hours of special features, including five episodes of the Puss in Boots series from a few years back. You can see the cover for the release, and the full features list down below.

Shrek 4K Release Details

"The first-ever Academy Award® winner for Best Animated Feature, SHREK, celebrates its 20th anniversary this spring. The film is a hilarious adventure comedy that stars the voice talents of Mike Myers (AUSTIN POWERS franchise), Eddie Murphy (THE NUTTY PROFESSOR), Cameron Diaz (CHARLIE'S ANGELS), and John Lithgow ("THE CROWN"). The incredibly original and unique blockbuster film that launched three sequels, a spin-off, TV series, holiday specials, theme park attraction, and more have stayed a fan favorite and a must-own for all ages! Universal Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates with SHREK 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on May 11, 2021, as well as Blu-ray™ and DVD."

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd, BLU-RAYTM and DVD:

TEN SHORT FILMS: Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Party Far Far Away Idol Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos The Ghost of Lord Farquaad Scared Shrekless Thriller Night The Pig Who Cried Werewolf Shrek the Halls Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular Shrek's Yule Log

FIVE EPISODES FROM "THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS" TV SERIES: Episode 1: Hidden Episode 2: Sphinx Episode 3: Brothers Episode 4: Duchess Episode 5: Adventure



BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD & BLU-RAY™:

Shrek's Interactive Journey: I

Spotlight on Donkey

Secrets of Shrek

Deleted Scenes

Shrek in The Swamp Karaoke Dance Party

Music Videos

Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and Producer Aron Warner