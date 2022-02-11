Shudder Picks Up New Dario Argento Film Dark Glasses

Shudder wasted no time and picked up the rights to stream the new Dario Argento film Dark Glasses. The Rome-set film is the director's first film in over a decade, so to say that this is not one of the more anticipated releases of the year in horror would be a mistake. "Argento is an undisputed master of the genre, responsible for some of the greatest horror films ever made. There are few words I've been more excited to say than these: 'Shudder will be the home of Dario Argento's new film,'" said Shudder general manager Craig Engler." We are beyond thrilled to bring Dark Glasses to our members around the world." The film debuts at the 72 Berlin Film Festival, going on right now. The news was reported by Screen Daily.

Shudder Wisely Snapped Up Dark Glasses

Ilenia Pastorelli stars in Dark Glasses as "a prostitute blinded by a serial killer in a botched attack who takes in a young Chinese boy, whose life has also been abruptly altered forever by the maniac's actions. He will become her ally in a terrifying struggle to see off the serial killer forever." Also in the film are Andrea Zhang as the young boy and Dario's daughter Asia Argento. Below you can watch the trailer with English subs.

What a get for Shudder. This could very well be THE horror event of the year, as we do not get new Argento films very often, and as one of the last living horror masters, us monster kids should be lining up to subscribe to the service to watch this. It also looks intriguing from that trailer. Shudder is home to a lot of giallo films, and this should fit right in with the rest of them. Look for Dark Glasses on the horror streaming service this fall.