Shudder Has Picked Up SXSW Film Deadstream For Release

Shudder bolstered its 2022 output today, announcing that they have acquired the rights to SXSW Midnight film Deadstream. The film will have its premiere at the festival tomorrow night, and the deal was made this afternoon. Wife and husband duo Vanessa & Joseph Winter directed the film. "Deadstream was a true collaboration from our small and dedicated crew, who took big swings with limited resources," the directors said in a statement shared by Deadline today. "We're huge fans of Shudder's wildly unique and exciting content and we couldn't be happier to be partnering with them for the release of our film."

Deadstream Sounds Like A Nice Pick-Up

"Deadstream follows a disgraced and demonetized Internet personality (Joseph Winter) who tries to win back his fans by live-streaming himself spending a night alone in an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her own powerful following." Shudder's Craig Engler added, "Deadstream is wickedly crowd pleasing, the rare horror comedy as frightening as it is funny. We're thrilled to welcome Joseph and Vanessa Winter's creative, creepy and relentless gem to Shudder."

I am always down for some haunted house/demon shenanigans, and if Shudder has it, I am down for sure. They have had some of the most consistently good horror the past couple years, both big studio and indie fair as well. I would expect them to be pretty big players in SXSW and buying up as many of the Midnight programming as they can. It certainly seems that if you have a horror film in the works, Shudder is the place to try and set it up now. More on this one as we can bring it to you.

Posted in: Movies, Shudder | Tagged: deadstream, shudder, sxsw