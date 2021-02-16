Silence of the Lambs Filming Location Becomes an Attraction

If you've ever found yourself wanting to explore the locations of the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, you're finally in luck!

After discovering filmmakers have created some horror movie hotspots, films like Scream and Friday the 13th (both Stu Macher's house from Scream and Camp Crystal Lake from Friday the 13th) have managed to find success with genre fans, giving plenty the opportunity to visit the iconic filming locations firsthand.

The next film, lucky enough to be earning an attraction revamp, is none other than Buffalo Bill's house from Silence of the Lambs. Located on 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, PA, the three-story Princess Anne Victorian home will offer exclusive opportunities — that range from overnight stays, on-location filming, special events, detailed tours, wedding bookings, and promises of plenty more.

The idea of visiting various horror-themed locations for some of the most beloved titles in horror is something that continues to grow in popularity — and new owner Chris Rowan excitedly shares, "After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from the ground up, I am proud to say that Buffalo's Bill's House is open for victims (I mean, the public!). As an avid Silence of the Lambs and 'Buffalo Bill' fan, and with my knowledge of the industry, I have big plans to turn it into a 'cinematic destination' complete with the ability to stay and to conduct tours of the residence for all of the fans. I also have a vision that includes having the "well" and 'Buffalo Bill's workshop' recreated and built on-site as permanent sets, so fans may have the most unique photo opportunities during their visit with mementos that will last them a lifetime!"

If you're looking for more information on the location and future events, make sure to check out the official website here for more on the Buffalo Bill hotspot!