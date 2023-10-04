Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: joel kinnaman, john woo, Silent Night

Silent Night Promises Another Holiday Full Of Violence And Action

John Woo is back in the director's chair for the first time in 6 years and the trailer for his film Silent Night has arrived.

Silent Night is a new holiday action film starring Joel Kinnaman, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno. This one is special, however, as it is directed by none other than John Woo. This is the action king's first film in six years, and that is reason enough to get our asses into the theater, or at least it should be. Add to it that this film is dialogue-free, and this might just be a breakout hit this winter. After the success of Violent Night last holiday season, it looks like the holiday-set action film is back big time. Check out the trailer below.

Silent Night Synopsis

From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death. Full of Woo's signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

Star Kinnaman was asked by Collider what it was like making a Woo film, especially one with no dialogue: "It was the perfect kind of script to try this sort of cinematic experiment. It's a very dynamic action movie with a lot of heavy drama, but the actual plot is pretty simple. And I think you really want that in a film where you don't have any dialogue to explain to the viewers what's happening. So I think it's going to be pretty easy to follow, and hopefully, you'll get all the emotion just through the eyes and through the action. And I hope it's going to be pretty damn epic. That's what it felt like when we shot it."

Silent Night opens in theaters on December 1st.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!