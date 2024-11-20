Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: paramount, parker finn, smile 2

Smile 2 Now Available Digitally, Disc Out January 21st

We have the full details of the disc release for Smile 2 in January, which is also now available to rent or buy digitally as well.

Article Summary Smile 2 is now available digitally; the 4K Blu-ray release is set for January 21.

The film features Naomi Scott facing terrifying events as popstar Skye Riley.

Bonus features include director commentary and insight into the film’s monstrous elements.

Explore deleted scenes and the intense first moments of Smile 2's gripping sequel.

Smile 2 spent most of the last month in the box office top five, though it failed to reach the heights of the original, grossing half as much as the first one did domestically. But Paramount knows that this film will have a long life after theaters. You can now watch the movie on your preferred digital service, and on January 21st, it will be available on disc, including 4K Blu-ray. Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. It is written and directed by Parker Finn. Below is the cover art for the Steelbook of film, and the full special features list.

Smile 2 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."

Here is the full features list:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Director Parker Finn—Take a peek behind the smile with commentary from writer/director Parker Finn as he goes through the gory details of this terrifying sequel.

Ear To Ear—Cast and filmmakers dive deep into the SMILE universe and discuss how they brought the director's vision to life.

The Rise and Fall of Skye Riley—Naomi Scott brings you into the cursed life of popstar Skye Riley.

Behind The Music—Take an inside look at the music and choreography from the film.

A New Smile—SMILE veteran Kyle Gallner gives insight into his character's gory return, and filmmakers break down the film's intense first moments.

Smiler: A New Monster—Bigger, bolder, and more insane! Take a behind-the-scenes look at the grotesque monster behind the smile.

Turn That Frown Upside Down—Meet Lewis, a friend of Skye, and get an in-depth look at the gruesome make-up and prosthetics behind his terrifying smile.

Show Me Your Teeth—Explore how the filmmakers captured the uniquely horrifying car crash.

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!