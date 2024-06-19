Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: naomi scott, paramount, smile 2

Smile 2 Gets A Teaser Trailer & Poster, Sequel Out In October

Naomi Scott is in a whole heap of trouble in the first trailer for Smile 2. It releases in theaters October 18th.

Smile 2 is going pop. The horror sequel to the surprise 2022 hit is releasing on October 18th, and the first trailer has been released. This one stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. It is written and directed by Parker Finn. Scott plays a pop star who witnesses a death, triggering the Smile and the same fate from the first film. The trailer is spooky as hell, but then again, so was the first one. Nothing could ever top that bent-over girl looking in the car.

Smile 2 Has A Lot To Live Up To

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The first film was an afterthought when Paramount decided to release it into theaters instead of straight onto Paramount+ in 2002. On a budget of just $17 million, it went on a lengthy run in theaters and ended up grossing $217 million worldwide. These days, that means a franchise is born, especially if it is a horror film. This and Barbarian were the toast of Hollywood and really helped propel the box office to a stellar fall. Paramount is now hoping that lightning will strike twice with Smile 2. Below is the poster, also released by Paramount.

I am a massive Naomi Scott fan, and I am excited about this movie for her alone. A lot of my horror friends thought the first movie was a letdown, especially on a second viewing, and rolled their eyes when the sequel was announced. I will say that this trailer went a long way to selling myself and them when we watched it, and hopefully, this one can set itself apart this fall.

Smile 2 opens in theaters on October 18th.

