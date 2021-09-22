Snow White's Dopey Breaks the Internet With New Auction

Who would have thought that Kim Kardashian's shocking champagne-fueled Paper Magazine photoshoot that "broke the internet" back in 2014 had such animated origins? The cover of this Disney book, featuring Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, is hilariously similar to one of those viral images. Jokes aside, that illustration is the cover of a unique Snow White spinoff storybook titled Dopey: He Don't Talk None. The book is currently up for auction, along with more vintage Disney books. Check out Heritage Auction's listing for these Snow White and Disney items below.

Dopey: He Don't Talk None Storybook and Disney Music Book Group of 6 (Walt Disney, c. 1938-49).

Dopey: He Don't Talk None is a treasured Whitman storybook, printed on heavy textured paper and featuring the beloved youngest of the Seven Dwarfs. In the minds of many collectors, these Whitman "Linen Like" books (so called for the heavy textured stock used) represent some of the most beautiful Disney publications. Measuring about 8.75" x 12" inches, this book is printed in full color and runs 12 pages. The book is in Good condition, with edge wear and handling, as well as some weakening of the binding and age-related toning. Also included are 5 music books from the Disney productions Snow White (printed 1938), Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf (printed 1938), Bambi (printed 1942), Fun and Fancy Free (printed 1947), and Cinderella (printed 1949). These songbooks measure between 8.5" x 10.75" and 9.75" x 12.25".

Regarding the condition, Heritage notes that Dopey: He Don't Talk None featuring one of Snow White's iconic, double-cheeked up dwarves, is in fair condition with a detached but still present cover. It contains edge wear and some handling wear, and age-related paper toning. Personally? I call that old book smell, and it's a bonus.

Best of luck to everyone out here trying to help Snow White's buddy Dopey break the internet with this auction. You can bid on it here. In all seriousness, it's a unique vintage item that would be awesome for any Disney collector.