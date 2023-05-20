So I Married An Axe Murderer 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Out In July So I Married An Axe Murderer is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Sony is releasing the film on 4K for it in July.

So I Married An Axe Murderer came and went in theaters when it was released in 1993, and nobody cared. I went to an advance screening with my mother, and people walked out twenty minutes in. The most memorable thing was the absolutely annoying and unforgettable theme song 'There She Goes' by The La's that they play in the film at least 35 times from what I can remember. Somehow, the film has become a huge cult classic in the comedy world, and I even heard it called "ahead of its time" once. What a world we live in. The 30th anniversary is this year, and to celebrate, Sony Home Entertainment is releasing the film on 4K Blu-ray for the first time. They are including 30 minutes of deleted scenes as well. Hard to believe that this and Jurassic Park came out the same summer.

So I Married An Axe Murderer 4K Blu-ray Details

"When it comes to love, poet Charlie MacKenzie (Mike Myers) has had his share of bad luck. But when he meets Harriet (Nancy Travis), he thinks he's found "the one" – until a series of coincidences lead him to believe that Harriet might be the serial honeymoon killer "Mrs. X." Charlie and his cop best friend (Anthony LaPaglia) must find out the truth before it's too late in this madcap comic thriller." Below is the list of the special features for the So I Married An Axe Murderer 4K release.

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision.

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + 2-Channel Surround

Special Features: NEW: 30+ Minutes of Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes Theatrical Trailers



I love Mike Myers, but I will never in my life understand why this movie had a life past 1993. I bet this sells a bunch of copies, though.