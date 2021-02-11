Halloween's Andi Matichak Stars In Trailer For Son, Out March 5th

Halloween 2018 star Andi Matichak has a new film coming out called Son, about just how far a mother would go to save the life of her son. The film also stars Luke David Blumm and Emile Hirsch, and is written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh. The trailer for the film is dreary and creepy, and boy does it work. I love this kind of storytelling, and you can see what I mean by checking out the Son trailer down below.

Son Synopsis

"After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son."

I am all about this one. Andi Matichak is one of my favorite up and coming actresses, cult stuff like this is endlessly fascinating, and throw in a "is it real?" plot twist and you got me. I am not as big on kid horror, especially since I am a dad, it hits me differently than it used to. But when handled well it can really be effective. This has instantly jumped up my rankings of must-see spring films, and here's hoping that it lives up to the strong trailer and premise and we get an early contender for horror film of the year. I know, it's early. I am just excited about this one, okay. We will all find out together I guess when Son comes out in theaters, on demand, and on digital services on March 5th.