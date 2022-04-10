Sonic Zooms To Weekend Box Office Win, Ambulance Disappoints

Sonic 2 resoundingly won the box office this weekend, way outperforming the original's opening right before the pandemic started shutting down theaters. The animated sequel took in $71 million and now, along with Uncharted at the beginning of the year, have finally proven that video game-based films can succeed at the box office. The first Sonic film held extremely well when it opened and faced little competition until theaters started closing. With many big films opening in the next three weeks, one wonders what kind of legs it may have under it, but a third film is probably guaranteed now.

Sonic 2 Was Always Going To Be Number One

Last week's champ Morbius had an expected huge -74% drop, to $10.2 million, as bad word of mouth spread quickly. It is over $100 million worldwide, however. Third place went to The Lost City with $9.1 million, and the weekend's other big opener, Ambulance from Michael Bay, way underperformed with only $8.7 million. That just goes to show that people are still being choosy with what they will spend their money on when deciding what they want to see in theaters; usually, a new Michael Bay action flick without giant robots opens better. Rounding out the top five is The Batman, which scored $6.5 million. That film is pretty much done, as it hits HBO Max in about two weeks. Also of note, the excellent Everything Everywhere All At Once is riding fantastic word of mouth right now. It scored $6 million this weekend, up +505% from last week. Everyone should go see it.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 For April 8th:

Sonic 2- $71 million Morbius- $10.2 million The Lost City- $9.1 million Ambulance- $8.7 million The Batman- $6.5 million

Next weekend will be interesting, as Sonic 2 enters its second week against the latest film set in the Harry Potter universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and Mark Wahlberg's drama Father Stu. One wonders just how much people will care about Beasts; it will be very interesting to watch indeed.