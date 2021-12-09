Sonic the Hedgehog 2: First Trailer, Detailed Summary, and 11 Images

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is kind of a weird beast. We got the first look at it during CinemaCon in March of 2019, and the response was not good. It made Paramount panic, and they did a last-minute redesign which was a lot less horrifying to look at. Then there was the release date of February 2020, and because of timing, Sonic became one of the biggest movies of 2020 simply because it was one of the few movies that actually got a theatrical release that year. It did over $300 million at the worldwide box office, and Paramount ended up greenlighting the sequel that was teased at the end of the first movie. To the credit of Paramount, a two-year turnaround is pretty good, and we finally got the first trailer, detailed summary, and a nice pile of images for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails. "

If my personal coverage of CinemaCon taught me anything, it's that there is quite a large fanbase for this movie. People were really letdown that Paramount didn't show off anything for this movie and for Scream back in August, so it's good that they are finally releasing things for the fans. The first movie was a lot better than anyone thought it was going to be, and maybe that was because the bar was through the floor. It's going to be interesting to see if people are receptive to this sequel as they dive a little deeper into the truly weird mythos of Sonic. These games get really weird, and audiences are pretty receptive to weird things these days. Paramount doesn't really have a good kid-centric franchise at the box office for them to lean on, and if this does well, we should expect to see even more of these.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.