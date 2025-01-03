Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Almost Killed Off One of Its Main Characters

One of the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 admits that an idea was tossed around that would have killed a main character.

Article Summary Sonic 3 writers considered killing a main character but decided against it.

Writer Patt Casey explains why killing Tom was a bad idea for Sonic 3.

No significant character deaths ensure a happy ending for Sonic fans.

Third film in the Sonic series promises an exciting and high-stakes adventure.

When you're dealing with the third entry of a trilogy, all bets are off, and nobody is safe. However, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, there's been an optimistic change of pace, where the team could remain intact and survive another day. However, the film's writers have recently admitted that there was a brief idea in play that could have killed a key character in the Sonic universe.

While speaking to GamesRadar+ about the concept of killing James Marsden's character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, one of the film's writers explained why the concept fell through. Scribe Patt Casey notes, "Ultimately, we were like, nobody really wants to see Tom die. We want people to be happy at the end of this movie. I think doing that would have been maybe a bridge too far. I mean, even before we were movie writers, we were movie fans, and it's often made me really mad when a character gets killed when they don't have to, especially at the beginning of a sequel, when they take your favorite character from the previous one and kill them off in the first scene. They're doing it to raise the stakes, but all they're really accomplishing is pissing me off."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Plot Details and Cast

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves as Shadow.

The Paramount Pictures film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!