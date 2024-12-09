Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: BTS Featurette Spotlights Jim Carrey's Duel Role

Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights Jim Carrey and the duel roles he plays in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

While most people aren't really talking about Gladiator II much anymore, Paramount Pictures is still looking to go out on a high note this year with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The series is a perfect example of what happens when you listen to audience feedback and actually take it to heart instead of believing that you know better than anyone else. Both of these movies have done very well with fans and critics at the box office, and while they are far from perfect gems, they have fun enough time at the box office. The cast is a big reason these movies work, and one of those cast members that makes all the difference is Jim Carrey. Carrey is a staple of an entire generation's childhoods, and they helped define others' sense of humor. He clearly has the time of his life in these movies, and in the third film, he plays two roles instead of one. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that is essentially everyone gushing about how much they love Carrey and Carrey talking about what it was like doing these two roles, one of which requires extensive prosthetics and makeup.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

