Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Ben Schwartz Wants A Super Smash Bros Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Ben Schwartz "loves" Chris Pratt as Mario and is ready for a Super Smash Bros. movie to become a reality.

Paramount Pictures is ending the year with another winner in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The film was a hit with fans and did well at the box office, so it's not surprising that another movie is on the way. Anyone who knows anything about Sonic knows that the lore for all of this gets complicated and very weird, and it's pretty clear that everyone involved in these movies is down to get weird. They are also down to explore some crossovers as well, if there is a way to make that happen. Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, was asked by Variety about whether or not he wanted to do a Sonic and Mario at the Olympics type of thing now, but Schwartz is here to go even bigger; he was Super Smash Bros.

"There's two things I would love," Schwartz said. "I love Chris Pratt. I think he's amazing, and he plays Mario — which we probably shouldn't talk about in this interview — but the "Olympic Games" is great. What I really think could be bananas is if we get a "Super Smash Bros." spinoff, but that would take so many different studios being kind to each other at the same time. But the idea that we get to build our own franchise that lives on its own, and we have so many characters within this franchise, that we can do three, four, five, six — that's what I'm concentrating on, and that's what I love. If you want to have a battle royale with a bunch of people we all love in video games, because I'm a video game nerd, I would not be against it. I would see if Paramount would let me go play. But I think that right now, it's "Sonic 3," and if we can get to "Sonic 4," we have so much stuff we want to explore."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive hit for Illumination and Universal in 2022, and a sequel is already on the way. One of the reasons that film and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have gained the following they have is because they don't feel ashamed of their video game origins. In fact, they love their origins and want to make sure we know all about them. However, doing a Smash Bros-type movie would be a logistical nightmare. Warner Bros. has Pokemon, Universal has Mario, and Sony is distributing the live-action Legend of Zelda movie that is in the works. This would be like trying to get Spider-Man, X-Men, and the MCU plus the Hulk into one movie before the Sony deal was ironed out and before Disney acquired Fox. There is a reason that didn't happen, even though it was a way to print money, and that is likely the case here.

Schwartz, however, seemed more optimistic when he reminded us that a live-action Legend of Zelda movie is in the works. He replied, "We're getting closer. There's a "Pikachu" movie that already exists. So if you can get all these studios that often compete with each other to make the same movie and somehow split the profits, that would be wonderful." We loved your optimism, and Sonic 4 is very much on the table, and that lore is insane enough on its own.

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20, 2024.

