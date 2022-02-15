Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Greenlit, Knuckles Series Set For Paramount+

It seems that Paramount is very confident that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be a hit, and at this point, that makes a lot of sense. Ever since they redesigned the character after the initial trailer launch wasn't exactly well-received, fans have been excited for more entries in this series, and it looks like we're getting more. Today was Paramount Investor Day, and not only did they announce that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has already been greenlit before the sequel has come out, but a spin-off show based on Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, is coming to Paramount+.

If my live-blogging during the Paramount presentation at CinemaCon taught me anything, it's that there are a lot of fans of the first movie that are eagerly awaiting the second. If Paramount kept the budget reasonable (not having to redesign a character last minute really helps with keeping the budget low), this movie doesn't even have to do gangbusters to be considered a hit. Sonic the Hedgehog fans are ready to support these movies, and they must see enough of a demand for a series as well.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails. "

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.