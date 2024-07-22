Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, martin lawrence, will smith

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Hits Digital To Rent Or Buy Tomorrow

You can rent or own Bad Boys: Ride or Die tomorrow on digital services, and it will include a brand new post-credits scene.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has had quite a successful run at the box office this summer, having made $189 million domestically so far in its run. As of tomorrow though, you can watch it at home on your favorite digital service, either to rent or own. The release will include an all-new post-credits scene and a list of special features to enjoy after the film. It stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano, and was directed by Adil & Bilall.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Special Features

The world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name.

Here is the list of features included in the digital release:

Outtakes & Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs

Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond

Fights, Camera, Action

Partners in Crime

I haven't seen this film, or the last one, to be honest, but everyone I talk to says that these are pretty good watches. Some even say that they are better than the first two. I don't know about that, maybe the second one. When Bad Boys opened in theaters at the beginning of June, it set off a six-week run at the box office of films overperforming their tracking and expectations as well, so in a way, this film was the real kick-off to summer that we didn't get in May.

Starting tomorrow, July 23rd, you can rent or own Bad Boys: Ride or Die on your preferred digital service.

