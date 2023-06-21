Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad bunny, El Muerto, marvel, sony

Sony Has Removed The Spider-Man Spinoff El Muerto From The Schedule

The Bad Bunny starring Sony Marvel film El Muerto could be in trouble. It has been removed from the release schedule.

Sony is shifting some release dates around, and with that, one of the most head-scratching Sony Marvel movies has lost its current release date. El Muerto was supposed to come out on January 12, 2024, but we haven't heard anything else besides some announcements back in October that Jonás Cuaron was set to direct and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer was set to write. The window that this movie could head into production and meet that release date is rapidly closing, and with the strike continuing, it's not surprising that a project that hasn't even been cast yet [as far as we know] has been removed from the schedule according to Variety. Dumb Money, the film based on the Gamestop stock incident from a few years ago, has moved from October 20th to September 22nd. The Book of Clarence has shifted from September 22nd to El Muerto's previous January 12, 2024 date. There is currently no word whether or not the project is just delayed or canceled entirely.

Is El Muerto Going To Happen? Who Knows

During CinemaCon 2022, Sony Pictures announced they would adapt the Marvel character El Muerto to the big screen. If you haven't heard of that character before, don't feel bad, even some Marvel fans have never heard of him because he has appeared in exactly two issues. It almost seems like a joke, but Sony did announce that music artist Bad Bunny was cast as the titular character.

El Muerto is the continuation of Sony Pictures trying to bring more obscure Marvel characters to the big screen. While they have been trying to bring characters like Kraven the Hunter to the big screen for years and succeeded in bringing Venom to the big screen twice to success, they are also adapting characters like Madame Web. What is nice about these more obscure characters is that it gives the people behind these projects more freedom to play with the story. In the case of El Muerto, this is about as close to a blank slate as anyone adapting a Marvel character is probably ever going to get.

