The Beatles Biopics Directed By Sam Mendes Find Their Writers

The four biopics covering The Beatles, being directed by Sam Mendes, have found their writers. All four will be released in April 2028.

Article Summary Sam Mendes will direct four interconnected Beatles biopics, set for theatrical release in April 2028.

Top screenwriters Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne have been tapped to pen the scripts.

Apple Corps Ltd. is granting full music and life story rights for the first time to the Beatles’ story.

The films may release weekly, creating a unique "binge-able theatrical experience" for Beatles fans.

The Beatles will be the subject of four separate but tied-together biopics from director Sam Mendes, all set to release in theaters in April 2028. The cast of Fab Four was announced at CinemaCon 2025, and is as follows: Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison). "We're not just making one film about the Beatles — we're making four," Mendes said. "Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply." The full cast joined the director on stage at the presentation, while Sony's Tom Rothman boasted that this would be the first "binge-able theatrical experience." The films now have writers, as Jez Butterworth ("Ford v Ferrari," "Spectre"), Peter Straughan ("Conclave," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"), and Jack Thorne will tackle the screenplays, according to Variety.

The Beatles Are The Only Ones Who Could Pull This Off

Sam Mendes is producing alongside his Neal Street Productions partner, Pippa Harris, and Neal Street's Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire ("Wonka") is also producing. This is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. has ever granted anyone full life story and music rights to The Beatles' story for a scripted film. Mendes conceived each story and will direct all four films, which will see an unprecedented release in April 2028. What that means remains to be seen, but the prevailing thought around Hollywood is that they will release weekly. Is any of that a good idea? Who knows, but nobody has tried it before either.

This is the unique way the story of the most popular rock act should be told. The Beatles' story is a treasured and mythical one, and it feels right to have such a special release of their lives represented this way. This is a huge undertaking that will be a huge risk for Sony, but could pay off in unprecedented ways. This will be a project to watch for the next couple of years.

