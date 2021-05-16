New Black Widow Clip Teases Sisters Bonding and Car Chases

Black Widow is still just under two months away, but it feels like we've been waiting for it forever. It doesn't look like any more delays are going to happen now that the vaccine is rolling out [go get your shots, kids], and it has a hybrid release on Disney+ with Premier Access. It's opening during the extremely busy month of July, but if there is one thing you can count on, it's a Marvel movie doing well at the box office. We got a new clip from the movie today that features some banter between Natasha and Yelena and a high-speed car chase. You know, the things that siblings do when they hang out.

That move with the car door from Yelena is a pretty sweet one, and the dynamic between these two is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Sibling dynamics are something that Marvel tends to do well, so seeing these two banter in Black Widow is going to be a lot of fun.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

(L-R): Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on July 9, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access.

