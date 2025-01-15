Posted in: Clip, Movies, Sony | Tagged: david f. sandberg, sony, Until Dawn

Until Dawn: Sony Releases First Look At The Feature Film

Sony has released a first look at the film adaptation of the popular video game Until Dawn, directed by David F. Sandberg.

Article Summary Sony releases first look at Until Dawn film, directed by David F. Sandberg.

Film reimagines video game story with a new harrowing survival plot.

Star-studded cast includes Ella Rubin and Peter Stormare.

Until Dawn hits theaters on April 25, 2025; fans eager for fresh take.

Until Dawn has had a long road to the big screen, but that will all end soon, as Sony has the adaptation of the popular video game coming to theaters soon. They released a first look at the film, featuring director David F. Sandberg, and discussed the game and film and how they may differ. The cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare. Until Dawn was written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman.

Until Dawn Is Not The Game, It Is Something Else

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they're forced to relive the nightmare again and again – only each time, the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn. Directed by: David F. Sandberg . Written by: Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman. Based on the PlayStation Studios video game. Produced by: Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco. Executive Producers: Charles Miller, Hermen Hulst.

I have never played the game, but the concept has always intrigued me. Many fans are concerned that they have made many changes to the source material for this film, but I look at it like I do comic movies. This is a version of the story; the one I already love will always be there. Video game fans should think about that.

Until Dawn will be released on April 25, 2025, from Sony Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!