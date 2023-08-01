Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: across the spider-verse, sony, spider-man

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Hits Digital Next Week

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will hit digital services next week on August 8th, and 4K Blu-ray On September 5th.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is one of the biggest movies of the year, and starting next week on August 8th, you can enjoy it at home. That is when the film will be available on digital services. A disc release is set for September 5th. Both will include over 90 minutes of extras, including a look at the many, many spiders in THAT scene, as well as a look at some of the easter eggs in the film. I personally cannot wait for people to go frame by frame and name every Spider-Man that appeared on screen. I have been counting down the days until this comes out on digital, and now that we know when it is coming, time to preorder. Below you can see a short trailer for the digital release.

Spider-Verse Cannot Come Home Soon Enough.

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga (2018, Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse), SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

BONUS MATERIALS

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Blu-ray™, 4K UHD, and Digital Exclusives: Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling "I'mma Do My Own Thing" Interdimensional Destiny Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions Designing Spiders and Spots Scratches, Score, and The Music of the Multiverse Escape from Spider-Society Across the Comics-Verse Lyric Videos Filmmaker Commentary

Also Includes: Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie Raising a Hero Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast



DVD

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

