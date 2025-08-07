Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Michael Mando Teases His MCU Return

Michael Mando, who we learned would be reprising his role as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teases his return to the MCU on social media.

Article Summary Michael Mando teases his return as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a new Instagram post.

Scorpion's comeback follows his last appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming's post-credits prison scene.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and more, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing.

The highly anticipated sequel is set for release on July 31, 2026, amid shifts in the MCU timeline.

Marvel and Sony dropped quite a bit of information about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including an official look at the suit, star Tom Holland sharing pictures on social media, and two more actors reprising their roles. One of those people reprising their role is Michael Mando, who played Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming. We didn't get the chance to spend a ton of time with him; the last time we saw him was in prison with Michael Keaton's Vulture. However, the weird multiverse stuff and that weird post-credits scene on Morbius, who knows if Vulture is still locked, but Scorpion is making his return. Mando shared a picture on his official Instagram showing off the Scorpion tattoo on his neck. The caption simply read: "st!ng #spiderman."

At the time of writing, we don't know how much of a role Scorpion or any of these returning players will have in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this character's appearance makes complete sense.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

